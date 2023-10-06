Animal Birth Control rules bar people from feeding stray dogs in areas frequented by children, senior citizens

October 06, 2023 05:01 pm | Updated 05:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Animal Birth Control (ABC) rules, 2023 formulated by the Animal Welfare Board of India restricts people from feeding stray dogs in areas/streets which are frequented by children and senior citizens. However, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has failed to implement the rules as uncontrolled feeding in the city continues unabated.

Karnataka High Court on October 5 expressed concerns over this activity and asked the State government about the implementation of the Animal Welfare Board of India’s guidelines for caregivers of street dogs and ABC programme. Sources in the BBMP say that it may soon start strict implementation of the rules.

Dog bites

The feeding by caregivers in residential streets of the city has resulted in dog menace and hygiene issues as dogs become more ferocious and food waste gets thrown on the roads. Pourakarmikas are fed up with cleaning the litter. About a month back, Lakshmi S (name changed) was bitten by a street dog at J.P. Nagar 3rd phase. The dog was being regularly fed by a resident of the neighbourhood despite the street seeing at least 10 children playing everyday.

Speaking to The Hindu, Lakshmi said the dog became aggressive seeing a Zomato delivery boy and instead of chasing him, it bit her. The neighbors did not take any responsibility. After her husband spoke to the neighbour, the latter has now made arrangements to keep the dog inside their house compound. But during the morning and night hours — when the dog is let out — it shows the same behaviour, thereby posing a risk to the children.

ABC rules

The ABC rules state that caregivers or those who wish to feed the animals have to find a designated spot after discussing with local residents while keeping in mind the territory of dogs. Further, caretakers cannot randomly feed the dogs on the streets and in areas which have more number of children and senior citizens.

An Assistant Director from the Animal Husbandry department said uncontrolled feeding is wrong and people can file a complaint with the BBMP. The BBMP, after receiving the complaint, will send officials and counsel caretakers about designating a dedicated space for the same.

He further said some dogs are unpredictable and may bite children who are vulnerable. Children and senior citizens cannot easily escape from the dogs. According to BBMP data, till September, 15,000 dog bite cases have been reported this year. Last year, 22,000 cases were reported.

