Animal and stable employees’ welfare society says allegations lack substance

The society says that complaint has been made with ‘ulterior motive of affecting the smooth functioning of the society and disrupting racing at the Bangalore Turf Club’

July 06, 2023 10:30 pm | Updated 10:30 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

The Bangalore Animal and Stable Employees Welfare Society said that the office-bearers would be meeting the officials and authorities concerned who have sought information from the society, and submit all documents.

Responding to a report in The Hindu (‘Departments seek reports on functioning of stable employees’ welfare society’, dated July 6, 2023), the society said, in a note, that it has fully complied with the provisions of The Karnataka Societies Registration Act, 1960. It has filed up to date audited accounts and other documents, the note added.

The society has further said that the complaint of The Karnataka Racehorse Owners Association with the Registrar of Societies and the allegations made are “bald, malicious, mischievous and lack any credibility or substance.” The society said that complaint has been made with “ulterior motive of affecting the smooth functioning of the society and disrupting racing at the Bangalore Turf Club.”

