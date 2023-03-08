Animal activists and vets appeal for an animal-friendly Holi

March 08, 2023 12:13 am | Updated 12:13 am IST - Bengaluru

People are geared up to celebrate ‘the festival of colours’ in the city, but animal activists and veterinary doctors have urged people to keep animals safe from colours and sounds during the celebrations.

“Holi colours can cause permanent damage to the eyes and skin of the animals,” Nawaz Shariff, Chief Veterinarian at the People For Animals (PFA) said. Many colours are made up of various toxic elements such as lead, silica, mercury etc. These harmful chemicals can cause allergies, respiratory problems, diarrhoea and so on.

Doctors also said that as animals lick their own skin when they feel irritation on the skin, the chemicals in the colours can enter their systems. “The chemicals contained in the cheap Holi powders are toxic for the fur of the animals. It can lead to mange,” said animal Activist Anishka Sarah George of Sarvoham Animal Foundation. Mange is a parasitic skin disease that causes itchiness, rash and hair loss. “It should be noted that the use of holi colours on animals can also cause conjunctivitis, rhinitis and other such diseases.”

Not only colours, but the loud music and drums played during the celebration can cause trauma to canines. The animals might panic and release stress hormones. “Stray animals will be shaking and shivering after celebrations like these,” Ms. George said.

During Holi, people also use water balloons to play. But it should not be used against animals, animal activists and veterinarians cautioned. “Cynophiles (people who are fond of dogs) can apply oil on stray animals, so that in case people apply colours on them, it can be washed-off easily,” they said.

Experts ask people to take care of skin and environment

As Holi is a festival which involves the use of colours and water and typically celebrated in an outdoor area, dermatologists have given out various tips to ensure skin safety during the festive times. They advice applying light oils and sunscreen to protect from heat and chemicals.

Dos and Don’ts

“Stay hydrated. As you are mostly outdoors and under the sun, keeping yourself hydrated is much needed. Avoid wearing too much makeup as the chemicals that are present in your cosmetics can react with the colours further causing a skin reaction,” said Shireen Furtado, Consultant – Medical and Cosmetic Dermatology, Aster CMI Hospital.

Suggestions for making colours from natural ingredients — like pink colour from beetroot and green colour from palak leaves - have also been circulated, urging people to choose safer colours.