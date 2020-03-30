Bengaluru

Animal activist, found feeding dogs, attacked

Residents of an apartment in Sahakarnagar have been booked for allegedly threatening an animal activist at gunpoint and assaulting her after noticing her feeding stray dogs near their apartment.

Kodigehalli police registered a case and investigations are on.

According to the police, on Sunday, Fazana, a resident of J.C. Nagar, came to feed the dogs. A woman resident, who noticed it, threatened her with an air gun before hitting her. Some other residents of the apartment joined her and threatened her to stay away from the area. Fazana also hit the woman, the police said.

The residents alleged that Fazana comes at midnight to feed to the dogs, and more than 50 dogs gather in the area and attack passers-by.

Fazana's movements were tracked on CCTV and she was caught. “We do not know why she is coming from J.C. Nagar, which is 10 km away from our apartment, to feed the dogs,” the residents said.

The police said they would summon the residents after the lockdown for questioning.

