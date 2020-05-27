Animal activist beaten up

27 May 2020 19:50 IST

The police have filed an FIR against residents of an apartment in Begur for allegedly beating up an animal rights activist after he asked them why they were catching stray dogs illegally.

Based on a complaint filed by Harish K.B., the police charged the residents for assault, criminal intimidation and also under various sections of the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act.

In his complaint, Harish claimed the residents were sedating and catching stray dogs from in and around the area. When he heard about it, he went to the spot and allegedly caught them in the act.

“In his statement, the complainant said that he objected and demanded that the dogs be released immediately. Enraged, the residents attacked him with the sticks they were using to catch the strays,” said the police.

Harish escaped with the help of bystanders and approached the police, who are now examining CCTV footage to identify the attackers. The Residents’ Welfare Association (RWA) has been summoned for questioning.