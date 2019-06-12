Angry villagers set fire to temple caretaker’s house

Bengaluru

Tension gripped Srinivasapura village in Ramanagaram district on Tuesday when villagers set fire to the house of a man who allegedly circulated a video of his former friend online following which she and her husband ended their lives.

The couple have been identified as Lokesh, 30, and Kausalya, 25, residents of Srinivasapura. Lokesh was a farmer while Kausalya was a homemaker. The couple married six months ago, the police said. According to the police, before the marriage, Kausalya was in a relationship with Thyagesh, 35, also a resident of Srinivasapura and caretaker of a temple. But Kausalya’s parents were against the relationship and got her married to Lokesh.

On Tuesday, Thyagesh allegedly forwarded some photos of him and Kausalya to Lokesh and a few of his friends. The police suspect the couple took the extreme step unable to bear the shame. After news of their death spread, locals set fire to Thyagesh’s house, two cars, and three motorcycles. In the melee, Thyagesh’s father sustained injuries, the police said. “A case of two unnatural deaths was registered with the Akkur police who will book Thyagesh for abetment to suicide. A case of mob violence and rioting was registered the villagers,” a senior police official said.