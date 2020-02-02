Angry mob attacks BMTC conductor

Tension prevailed in Sulibele on the outskirts of the city on Saturday evening when a group of people pelted stones at a BMTC bus and assaulted the conductor.

The police rushed to the spot and arrested four persons. Efforts are on to track down the others involved in the attack.

According to the police, the incident occurred when a middle-aged man got into the bus headed from Hosakote to Doddaballapura, and occupied the seat reserved for women.

Basavaraj, 38, the conductor, asked him to vacate the seat, but the man refused. A heated argument ensued between them for some time. The man got down when the bus reached Sulibele.

He narrated the incident to villagers accusing the conductor of humiliating him. Enraged by this, the villagers attacked the bus while it was heading from Doddaballapura to Bengaluru. The attackers stopped the bus and told the passengers to alight before pelting stones at the vehicle. They later dragged the conductor out and assaulted him, the police said.

On being alerted by some passers-by, police rushed to the spot and managed to nab four persons.

Team formed

Basavaraj was taken to a hospital for treatment. Based on his complaint, the police have taken up a case of rioting, assaulting a public servant on duty, and damaging public property. They police have formed a special team to nab the accused who are on the run.