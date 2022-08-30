Anganwadi helper injures child in attempt to ‘discipline’ him

ADVERTISEMENT

In an attempt to “discipline” a three-and-a-half-year-old boy who was urinating in his pants, an anganwadi helper lit a matchstick, ending up accidentally injuring his private parts.

The incident took place in Godikere village anganwadi of Chikkanayakanahalli taluk, Tumakuru district, on August 22.

According to the officials, the boy was urinating in his pants in the anganwadi and to prevent him from doing this, helper Rashmi threatened him and lit the matchstick. Accidentally, the fire touched the boy and he was injured. The incident came to light on Monday.

ADVERTISEMENT

After this, the Department of Woman and Child Development (DWCD) sent the Child Development Project Officer (CDPO) to the spot to conduct inquiry. The department then issued a notice to Rashmi and suspended her.

Sridhar, Deputy Director of DWCD, Tumakuru district told to The Hindu, “Incidents like these should not happen with children. After this incident came to light, we took stern action against the anganwadi helper and suspended her from duty. We are also conducting departmental inquiry and will take legal action also.”