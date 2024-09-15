Anegundi, Ramanagara and Virajpet identified as potential alternative tourism sites 

With the number of tourists visiting Karnataka increasing rapidly after the lull caused by the COVID-19 pandemic, popular destinations have become overcrowded. In response, the Tourism Department has identified alternative sites in the same clusters to redirect visitor traffic.

Anegundi in Koppal district has been identified as a potential alternative to Hampi in Vijayanagara district. Similarly, in Kodagu district, Virajapet has been suggested as an alternative to Madikeri and Kushalnagara, while Ramanagara is being considered as an option for Bengaluru.

“We have identified these alternative destinations based on directives from the Government of India. We observed that certain destinations have exceeded their carrying capacities, so we selected nearby locations that can offer similar experiences. This will also serve as an opportunity to promote lesser-known destinations,” said Salma Fahim, Principal Secretary of the Tourism Department, in an interview with The Hindu.

Rural tourism

Officials said Anegundi, while offering a heritage and cultural experience similar to Hampi, can also introduce visitors to community-led rural tourism. Virajapet, with its scenic beauty, coffee plantations, hills, and natural landscapes, has room for development, as it is less developed compared to Madikeri. Ramanagara, they noted, has the potential to attract adventure tourism with opportunities for rock climbing and more resorts and homestays.

“Madikeri is overcrowded, and we can provide a similar experience in Virajapet. Ramanagara also has a lot to offer, such as rock climbing and beautiful landscapes. Moreover, Bengaluru’s traffic makes it difficult for tourists to travel, but that won’t be an issue in Ramanagara,” Ms. Fahim added.

Infra development

While experts commend the initiative, they stress the importance of infrastructure development and ecological conservation before officially promoting these alternative sites as tourist destinations.

“It’s a good idea overall, as places like Chikkamagaluru and Kodagu are overwhelmed with tourists. Infrastructure development should be a priority. For example, even in Hampi, which is a UNESCO World Heritage site, it took a long time to establish basic infrastructure like toilets,” said Sanjar Imam, President of the Karnataka Tourism Forum. “Development should be done ethically, keeping the ecology in mind. With newer destinations, new accommodation options may also emerge, leaving older ones vacant and creating pressure elsewhere. All stakeholders should be consulted,” he said.

The Department is also focused on developing these sites once they are approved. Plans include building infrastructure, increasing capacity, and improving connectivity. “Once these aspects are in place and our agents begin promoting the alternative destinations, tourists will naturally start visiting them,” Ms. Fahim stated.