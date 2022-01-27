Anchepalya residents to get road to Chikkabidarakallu metro station

Bengaluru

27 January 2022 01:01 IST

Realtor agrees to build 12-ft road that will go through private property

Last year, residents of Anchepalya and other villages off Tumakuru Road had staged multiple protests demanding that the authorities build a road that will allow them access to the planned Chikkabidarakallu station on the Nagasandra–BIEC metro line.

Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) claims that the situation has been resolved. A link road will be built via the property of a private builder located close to the station.

BMRCL managing director Anjum Parwez told The Hindu that a private builder had agreed to build a 12-ft road that villagers can use to reach the station once it becomes operational. One more road will be built linking the village to Tumakuru Road.

“We have settled the issue. The link road which goes via the builder’s property will provide direct access to the station. We are not spending any money for this road. The builder has come forward to build the road which can be used by private vehicles as well,” said Mr. Parwez.

As a “goodwill gesture”, the BMRCL will take up various civic works in the villages such as the construction of a school building and drainage network at a cost of ₹10 crore. “We have already inspected the area and addressed the grievances expressed by villages. The BMRCL has received cooperation from villages as well as elected representatives to resolve the issue,” he added.

Initially, villagers wanted a separate metro station, but are happy with the compromise. “We had demanded a separate metro station but now at least we will get multiple roads that connect Tumakuru Road and the Chikkabidarakallu metro station. Work on civic amenities has begun. People living in Mayanna Layout, Prakruthi Layout, and others villages will also benefit,” Akash Gowda, a resident of Anchepalya said.

Multiple agencies roped in

The BMRCL has roped in multiple agencies to complete the extended Green Line from Nagasandra to Madavara (formerly BIEC) as the original contractor executing the project failed to meet the tender conditions.

“The BMRCL had entrusted the work to Simplex Infrastructure, but due to financial woes they could not execute the project at expected level. Now we have roped in multiple agencies to clear pending works that include the station as a viaduct,” said the MD.

He added that hurdles to carry out projects on NICE properties are being addressed. “Near the BIEC, there were some issues with construction of the metro on NICE land that have been resolved,” he added. Construction was halted near the BIEC as NICE did not agree to provide land for building the elevated line.

When asked about when the line is likely to open for commercial operations, Mr. Parwez said, “We are aiming for opening the line by the end of the year.” As per the plan, the BMRCL is extending the Green Line by 3 kilometres. Three metro stations are being constructed at Manjunathnagar, Chikkabidarakallu, and Madavara.