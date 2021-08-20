Anchepalya residents demand metro station

Residents of Anchepalya staging a protest against BMRCL on Thursday.

Bengaluru

20 August 2021 01:21 IST

Residents of Anchepalya village on the outskirts of the city staged a protest on Thursday demanding the construction of a metro station close to the village. They accused the Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) of not fulfilling their demand.

Protesters blocked traffic and some of them even climbed on to a metro pillar to display banners.

“When the metro project was sanctioned, initially a station was proposed near our village, but it was cancelled to favour a real estate project near Chikkabidarakallu, which is 1.5 km away from the village. After choosing a new location to construct the station, BMRCL assured us that they would build a road from our village to the station. But now we have learnt they are not providing the roads as the builder has not agreed to provide the land,” said Akash Gowda, one of the protesters.

Under phase II of Namma Metro, BMRCL is extending the Green Line from Nagasandra metro station to BIEC on Tumakuru Road. On the line, three stations are under construction at Manjunathanagar, Chikkabidarakallu, and Madavara (BIEC). Villagers said that by not constructing the metro station as per the original alignment, around 30,000 people in the area will be affected.

Due to the protest, traffic on busy roads was disrupted in the morning. A BMRCL official assured villagers that their grievances would be heard by the Managing Director. Last year, too, the villagers had staged a protest with similar demands.

Chief PRO B.L. Yeshwanth Chavan said as per the plan, land acquisition process is under way for the link road, but there are legal hurdles. “We are hopeful of clearing the hurdles and providing road access as planned.”