GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Ananda Mutt seer in Malur dies of assault injuries in property row

Published - June 22, 2024 07:01 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

A 70-year-old seer of Ananda Mutt, situated at Santhehalli village in Malur taluk of Kolar district, was bludgeoned to death allegedly by a rival group over a property row early on Saturday.

The Malur police, led by Superintendent of Police M. Narayana, tracked down the accused who were fleeing to Kolkata within hours.

The deceased was identified as Swami Chinmayananda. According to the police, he was in the restroom when the accused [Arun Kumar, 55, Dharma Pranavananda Swamy,45, and Praneshwarananda Swamy, 48] armed with lathis, allegedly barged in, and assaulted the victim before fleeing the spot.

The profusely bleeding Chinmayananda was rushed to R.L. Jalappa hospital where he succumbed before recording his statement.

A preliminary inquiry revealed there was a civil dispute over the mutt property and administration of the polytechnic, which was the reason for murder. The case has been pending before the court for many years.

The police have made elaborate security arrangements to ensure law and order as tense situation prevailed for some time as news of the death spread in the village.

“The situation is peaceful and the accused have been taken into custody and all digital evidence and sticks have been seized for further investigation,” said an officer.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.