Anand Rao Circle flyover blocked during protest by farmers

Bengaluru

05 October 2021 16:14 IST

The protestors were demanding revised fair and remunerative price

Traffic movement on the busy Seshadri Road was disrupted for some time when thousands of members of the State Sugarcane Growers’ Association marched from Krativeera Sangolli Rayanna Railway Station towards Vidhana Soudha demanding revised fair and remunerative price (FRP).

The busy Anand Rao Circle too was blocked by the arrival of farmers shouting slogans against the government and waving green towels. The police struggled to contain the protestors and diverted them to Freedom Park. Police blocked traffic movement from Anand Rao Circle to K.R. Circle during the protest and diverted motorists to adjacent roads.

Advertising

Advertising

Some motorists were caught off-guard and were stranded till the protestors passed the area.

The protestors also condemned the death of farmers who were run over by a vehicle in the convoy of Union Minister Ajay Mishra at Lakhimpur in Uttar Pradesh, and demanded strict action against the culprits.

Association president Kurubur Shanthkumar, who led the protest, demanded revision of the FRP since the cost of sugarcane production has increased two-fold.