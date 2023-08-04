An installation to talk about sustainability in waste management

August 04, 2023 09:30 am | Updated August 03, 2023 08:27 pm IST - Bengaluru

Signifying the importance of sustainability in waste management, employees of Saahas Zero Waste, a waste management social enterprise, set up an art installation using single-use plastics, plastic water bottles, paper packaging, old clothes, and electronic devices, at the Bangalore International Centre (BIC). The installation represented the waste materials collected by the company to make recycled products.

“We think of waste as waste, but it isn’t. It’s a resource,” said Gauri Arora, a programme officer at Saahas Zero Waste. Saahas, for instance, uses paper waste to make recycled notebooks and packaging waste to make eco-boards, an alternative to plywood.

The installation was part of an event conducted by Saahas at BIC to mark its tenth anniversary.

“Saahas has always focused on promoting a fraternity within waste management and has worked to create a circular economy that is focused on closing the loop,” said Wilma Rodrigues, Founder and CEO.

“In the 21st century, we need to say ‘planet and people above profits’ because that’s the kind of commitment required of us to get us out of this crisis,” she added.

Saahas Zero Waste, an offshoot of Saahas, was established in 2013 with the idea of promoting a holistic waste management system with a business model.

It focuses on providing end-to-end zero waste management services to bulk generators such as tech parks and residential communities, organising a framework of extended producer responsibility services for plastics and e-waste, and working with a range of self-help groups to make products from recycled and up-cycled materials.

With more than 100 clients over a decade, it has touched a revenue of ₹88 crores this year.

“We can look at Saahas to see how you can use business and capital to solve problems,” said Amit Bhatia, a leading sustainability and impact specialist, in his keynote address.

“Purpose and profit can be driving forces that can change the demand and supply side for the better,” he said.

In 10 years, Saahas Zero Waste has managed 1,50,530 metric tonnes of waste, out of which 59% was post-consumer waste, such as plastics. They also have a 98% landfill diversion rate.

According to the team, the company’s upcoming projects would be focused on reducing consumption.

“We want to implement a swap-instead-of-shop model,” said Ms. Rodrigues. “While we explore newer geographies and waste streams, we will continue to put the planet and people above profits. Our business model will focus equally on reducing waste as it does on gaining maximum recovery of resources from waste.”

