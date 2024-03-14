GIFT a SubscriptionGift
An exhibition by Vasudev as tribute to Ramanujan

March 14, 2024 11:41 pm | Updated 11:41 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
A.K. Ramanujan

A.K. Ramanujan | Photo Credit: Inbaraj R@Chennai

Indian Institute of World Culture will host an exhibition by renowned artist S.G. Vasudev which will be a tribute to multi-lingual poet, scholar, translator A.K. Ramanujan. The exhibition will be held from March 15 to 24.

S.G. Vasudev

S.G. Vasudev | Photo Credit: Bhagya Prakash K 6700

The inaugural event will have a panel discussion titled, “Ramanujan- A Perspective”, which will have theatre and film personality Prakash Belawadi, scholar and translator Vanamala Viswanatha, and visual artist A.M. Prakash speaking on the late poet. The panel discussion will be moderated by art historian Dr. Pramila Lochan.

Ramanujan and Vasudev were close associates since the 60s. Vasudev in the past too has done drawings and paintings inspired by the poems of Ramanujan. First such exhibition with works inspired by Ramanujan’s poetry was held in 1995 which travelled to different parts of the world. There were shows in Bengaluru and Chennai, followed by Delhi, London, Chicago and New York. 

In an earlier interview with The Hindu, Vasudev spoke about what attracted him to Ramanujan’s poetry and said, “He was a very visual poet. Of course, the words were evocative of vivid imagery but it was also how he wrote it. One line would go right and then the next sentence would travel to the left. That he was a master translator and storyteller also attracted me to him. He didn’t translate literally; he retained the essence and gave it something more. In the 60s, I was battling the issue of Indian identity in my art and was impressed with how he addressed the issue. He remained situated in the global world and yet remained rooted here.”

The exhibition at the Indian Institute of World Culture, that begins on March 15, will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

