An event to help address the dengue crisis in Bengaluru

I Am OneHealth, an interactive health festival, offers insights into specific actions one can take to mitigate dengue & other health-related issues

Published - July 04, 2024 09:38 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The unveiling of an exclusive citizen action plan to create mass awareness about dengue and fight the steady rise in cases will also take place at this inauguration ceremony.

| Photo Credit: K BHAGYA PRAKASH / THE HINDU

I Am OneHealth, an interactive health festival, will be held in the city on July 5 between 11.30 a.m. and 5.30 p.m. as part of the My City, My Health, Our Movement. The event, organised by Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum (VITM) in association with echo network and Bengaluru Science and Technology Cluster (BeST), is all.  

As part of this event, attendees will get the opportunity to meet experts from more than 12 leading organisations in Bengaluru and learn about specific actions one can take to mitigate dengue & other health-related issues. Some of the organisations who will be part of this event include the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP), Ashoka Trust for Research in Ecology and the Environment (ATREE), National Centre for Biological Sciences (NCBS), ARTPARK, Tata Institute for Genetics and Society (TIGS), Bangalore Sustainability Forum (BSF), ICAR - National Institute of Veterinary Epidemiology and Disease Informatics (NIVEDI), Saahas NGO, Molecular Solutions Care Health LLP, Science Gallery Bengaluru and the Visvesvaraya Industrial and Technological Museum.  

The opening ceremony of the event will have Shri. Vikas Kishor Suralkar, Special Commissioner Health and Welfare, BBMP and Dr. Syed Madani, Chief Health Officer, Public Health, BBMP addressing the audience. The unveiling of an exclusive citizen action plan to create mass awareness about dengue and fight the steady rise in cases will also take place at this inauguration ceremony. 

As part of the larger festival, technological, educational, interactive, and collaborative activities will be held to highlight the innovations in the public health space happening in Bengaluru. Experts from these organisations will interact with participants via games, stories, interactive dialogues and more, exposing them to better ways of managing diseases in the city.  

To know more, email vismuseum.blr@gmail.com 

