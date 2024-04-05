ADVERTISEMENT

An evening in Shivajinagar the week before Eid

April 05, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

White-capped men throng out of the Jumma Masjid in the OPH Road (Old Poor House Road), after their evening prayer while the streets come alive with lights and food

The Hindu Bureau

The street fair near Russell Market circle, at Shivaji Nagar, includes delicacies such as haleem, mutton samosas, kebabs and phirni, during the holy month of Ramzan, draws lakhs of people from outside the city and also from the peripheral areas, in Bengaluru. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

At dusk, Shivajinagar bears a festive air during Ramadan, the holiest month of the Muslims. Believed to have been the month when God revealed the first verses of the Quran, Islam’s sacred text to the prophet Mohammed, Ramadan is all about spiritual disciple, with fasting or roza being one of the five pillars of the faith. 

People are busy savouring the delicacies at Shivaji Nagar Ramazan fair. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

With nearly half of its residents being Muslim, it is unsurprising that Shivajinagar is more crowded than usual at this time of the year, especially since Eid al-Fitre is only a week away. Ramadan shopping is in full flow as people carrying shopping bags filled with clothes, shoes and jewellery expertly navigate the potholes, reckless bikers and piles of garbage so ubiquitous to Bengaluru. 

Delicacies such as haleem, mutton samosas, kebabs and phirni are out on display during the holy month of Ramzan. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

White-capped men throng out of the Jumma Masjid in the OPH Road (Old Poor House Road), after their evening prayer while the streets come alive with lights and food. Visitors to the area line up to partake of grill-charred kebabs, freshly fried samosa and large servings of falooda, bursting with fruit and flavors while families begin breaking their fasts with fresh fruit, dates and a cool drink, a much-need relief in this scorching summer.

Street fair near Russell Market circle, at Shivaji Nagar. | Photo Credit: MURALI KUMAR K

