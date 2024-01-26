An ecologist’s tryst with detective fiction

January 26, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST - Bengaluru

Fiction writing for Harini Nagendra is simply “returning to an old love,” says the award-winning writer, educator, researcher and ecologist at a recent book event held at the East Cultural Association (ECA), Indiranagar.

Harini, who was in conversation with ECA book club‘s subcommittee member Gopalakrishna Damodar “Gopu” at the event, says that she wrote fiction as a young girl, even participating in and winning medals at the Shankar’s International Children’s Competition (SICC) in Delhi, where she was based back then.

She continued writing fiction after she moved to Bengaluru at the age of 10, keeping at it even in the U.S., where she was based in the early 2000s. “I had taken a short story class and written some literary short stories that were published in a magazine in the U.S.,” she recounts, responding to Gopu’s question on how she managed to transition from non-fiction to fiction. “After that, my non-fiction career took over,” says Harini, who released her first book, Nature in the City: Bengaluru in the Past, Present, and Future, a deeply researched narrative that charts the former Garden City’s evolution — both progressive and retrogressive-- over the centuries, in 2016.

Harini, who has always been deeply committed to introducing science to popular audiences, went on to co-author several non-fiction books with Seema Mundoli, including Cities and Canopies: Trees in Indian Cities (2019), So Many Leaves (2022) and Shades of Blue: Connecting the Drops in India’s Cities (2023). She also began writing about the ecology of the city in a city-based national daily. “I made a pact with myself whenever I wrote one scientific paper, would write one or two popular articles on the city,” she says, pointing out that the way one writes for a scientific audience is often too technical and difficult to communicate. “We write about things that are relevant to the public but never reach them.”

When she returned to fiction, however, she found that she had to change the way she approached writing. “In non-fiction, you write a very linear story, (using) simple words,“ she says. One must avoid too many poetic or technical words, remove unnecessary complexity and be aware of word count. “You get used to editing down as you write. I am always editing consciously,” she says, adding that she turns off that (non-fiction) brain when she writes fiction. “You don‘t want it (fiction) linear. You want it imaginative, fanciful, meandering with background and nuance,” says Harini, who released her first novel, The Bangalore Detectives Club, in 2022.

An unlikely protagonist

Set in the city in the 1920s—when it was Bangalore, not Bengaluru— The Bangalore Detectives Club and its sequel, Murder Under a Red Moon (2023) have an unlikely protagonist: the 19-year-old saree-clad amateur sleuth, Kaveri Murthy. “What brought you to this genre of writing? “asks Gopu. “Why crime?”

According to Harini, it came by accident. When she wanted to write for public audiences, she realised one needed a hook to make people more invested in the city’s ecology. History, for instance, is good, she says, as people usually appreciated stories of old Bangalore. So, she began digging into a lot of archival material, including old maps, ledgers, files, documents, letters, autobiographies and diaries, she says. “I was looking through piles of these, and Kaveri literally parachuted into my head. I had a visitation,” says Harini, adding that much of this existing research about old Bengaluru ended up seeping into the novel.

While she says that she is especially fond of two genres—cosy mysteries and fantasy novels—she ended up veering towards the former, because she wanted to set her novel in the roaring twenties. So many interesting things happened in this era between World War 1 and 2, she adds, listing some of them: technology was coming in, women were stepping out, there was a fight for suffrage, a plethora of new inventions was spilling into the world, class and economic divisions were breaking down, and people were moving all across the world in ships, cars and aeroplanes.

Though these books are set in this period and try to offer a peek into the happenings and issues in the world back then, it isn’t historical fiction, she clarifies. “It’s a mystery novel set in historical time,” says Harini, who was also inspired by other crime novelists of that era, including Patricia Wentworth, Agatha Christie and Dorothy L. Sayers.

Bengaluru through ages

At the event, Harini points out that the opening murder of her first novel, The Bangalore Detectives Club, takes place at the iconic Century Club, founded in 1917 by Sir M. Visvesaraya, the Diwan of Mysore back then. “Clubs were at the heart of old Bangalore,” she says.

The Bangalore Detective Club, comprising of a bunch of motley characters, including the aforementioned Kaveri, her supportive husband Ramu, the nosy Uma aunty and Inspector Ismail -- is also at the heart of her novel, which she thinks of as a typical “heroine’s story.”

Unlike in a typical hero’s story, where things change because of one brave person, a heroine‘s story is about the collective and how the best work happens when people gather. “It isn’t about a heroine as a woman and a hero as a man,” she says, pointing out that one of the best-known heroine‘s stories is the Harry Potter series. “That is why it was the Bangalore Detectives Club. There may be a main character, and she may be very important. But she can’t do her work until the club comes together, “says Harini.

In response to Gopu’s question on how she has used the book to communicate a message about women’s rights and ecological conservation, Harini says that she hopes to take her reader back to time — not just the description of the time, but the issues of it.

“This was the age of suffrage,” she says, recalling how the Mysore Representative Assembly debated on whether women should be allowed to come in. “It is a very interesting time, and I wanted to bring some of those debates in,” she says before talking about R. Kalyanamma, one of India’s first female journalists and the founder of the magazine Saraswathi. “She would cyclostyle and go from home to home delivering it,” says Harini. “At a time when Vogue was discussing dresses, she was talking about inheritance rights, the role of women in Indian epics, very sophisticated discussions.”

Slower and greener

And yes, the book is also a paean to a slower, greener, more beautiful city and a gentler time. “When I am sick of the traffic, pollution and noise of the city, I escape to 1925, “she admits with a laugh, recalling how Bengaluru had an inherent cosmopolitism even back then. “It is a very welcoming city. You could speak any language, (be) from any part of the world, (come from) any background, and you become part of the city,” says Harini. “I wanted that. I feel it is something we are losing the world over. As the world is becoming more global and cosmopolitan, you see lines coming in.”

