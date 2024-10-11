An array of Pattada Gombes light up this home

The arrangement of dolls and figurines is an important part of Dasara celebrations in many households in Karnataka, giving it the name Gombe Habba.

Typically there is an arrangement of nine steps for the exhibition of dolls to signify the nine nights of Navaratri. The dolls are ritually worshipped during the celebrations.

The main display in the festival is a pair of dolls, depicting husband and wife. They are referred to as Pattada Gombe. Traditionally, this set of main dolls is handed over to a daughter by her parents during her marriage ceremony. They are presented to the new bride to start her own family and continue with the tradition of Gombe Habba.

The Pattada Gombe pair is made from wood. These dolls are dressed colorfully using paper or silk in a traditional style.

Vijayalakshmi Regret Iyer, a resident of Thyagarajanagar in Bengaluru, has a unique collection of Pattada Gombes handed down from generations. This year also 40 pairs of Pattada Gombes have been kept in her house, which range in size from two inches to two feet. She says that this tradition has been followed for 364 years by her ancestors.

“My duty is to protect Pattada Gombe every year, these dolls are assembled and worshipped as part of the Navaratri festival, the memory of the past life, our culture and heritage can be remembered through this,” she says. She also added that to arrange these dolls, her husband, son and daughter help her.