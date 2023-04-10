ADVERTISEMENT

Amul versus KMF: Karnataka Rakshana Vedike stages protest

April 10, 2023 03:06 pm | Updated 03:06 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Members of Kannada Rakshana Vedike raise slogans against the entry of Gujarat-based FMCG company Amul in the Karnataka market, in Bengaluru on April 10, 2023.

Members of Karnataka Rakshana Vedike (KRV) staged a protest at Mysore Bank Circle against what they called ‘Amul’s merger with Nandini’, in Bengaluru on April 10.

The protesters threw Amul products on the road and shouted slogans threatening the Karnataka government that the sale of Amul products will not be allowed in the State

D.P. Anjinappa, who led the protest, said, “Amul is playing with the emotions of the people of Karnataka, and Kannadigas will not allow the fall of Nandini.”

The protesters blocked the circle and burnt an effigy. The police took hundreds of protesters under preventive detention.

Police were deployed in the area to ensure smooth flow of traffic.

