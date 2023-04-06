Amul entering Bengaluru market ruffles feathers

April 06, 2023 10:14 pm | Updated 10:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

The milk industry behemoth AMUL’s announcement of entering Bengaluru market to supply milk and curd through online portals has ruffled feathers of Kannadigas on social media where users used #gobackAMUL hastag on Thursday.

The announcement by AMUL on Wednesday of its arrival in Karnataka was being seen as another attempt to trample upon KMF, especially when political narrative is being built around the merger of AMUL and KMF. Sources said that AMUL through its online offer could be targetting North Indian population, but the KMF is confident of meeting the challenge. While KMF markets its Nandini toned milk at ₹39 a litre, AMUL prices it’s toned milk at ₹54 a litre. AMUL is expected to procure milk from Andhra Pradesh to supply in Bengaluru.

Though there is no agreement between the two major milk cooperatives in the country, they had so far not clashed in the home turfs. KMF sources said that it could create unhealthy competition though it has only entered online marketing space now.