Amping up the burger scene in the city with Beyondburg Inc 

January 24, 2024 11:04 am | Updated 11:04 am IST

If you are a fan of juicy, meaty burgers, Bengaluru has a new place for you. While we all know the burger scene in the city has long been dominated by the iconic Truffles, a cult favourite of the younger generation, the emerging burger joints are surely elevating the experience.

Beyondburg Inc, a brainchild of Mohammed Anas, is a reflection of his passion. Anas started studying aviation but soon found his calling in cooking. “When I told my parents I wanted to be a chef, like most Indian parents they were completely against it.”

While in college Anas worked at one of his elder brother’s restaurants in Trivandrum which he believed gave him huge exposure in terms of how real kitchens work. After completing his studies, Anas pursued his passion for cooking, after convincing his parents. “For almost two years I worked in various kitchens; I also worked as a service person and cashier in restaurants.”

Anas and his friend and partner Ajmal Jaseem, who handles the operations started their journey from a tiny kiosk in Bengaluru in 2017. The first branded Beyondburg Inc. Outlet came up in Kozhikode Kerala, in 2020. This was followed by the flagship store in Kochi. They recently opened their first sit-in store in Courtyard by Sublime, Prestige Trade Tower. The carefully curated menu has ingredients sourced locally, creating burgers that are tasty, nutritious and healthy.

“We source our meat directly from local farms and butchers. Working with local farmers is a choice we made, to reduce carbon footprint and to ensure freshness, quality and flavour,” said Anas.

We tried some of their classic burgers, the in-house signature Swiss cheese burger with two smashed tenderloin patties, Emmental cheese and sautéed mushrooms served in a buttery brioche bun. The soft patty melts in the mouth, paired with the soft brioche bun that absorbs all the good juices from the patty, elevating the taste of the burger. The second-best burger we tested was the Asian-slaw burger, which comes with buffalo chicken tenders, jalapeño, and raw mango tossed Asian coleslaw.

The vegetarian options are equally delightful — the red quinoa burger features a blend of red quinoa, chickpea, mushroom and spinach. Unlike an aloo base, this loaded vegetarian burger is perfect for a daily dose of good vitamins.

While most burger places offer a fizzy drink with their burgers, for Beyondburg aerated drinks are a no-no. Besides, who does not like a classic Choco Chip Cookie Milkshake? What hit the spot for us was the peanut butter cookie milkshake. If you are lactose intolerant, the mint matcha freeze should be a must try.

And just when we thought we were done, the classic New York cheese cake ended the meal on a sweet note.

Beyondburg Inc Hits: Swiss Cheese Burger Misses: None Pocket pinch: ₹500 for two