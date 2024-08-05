GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Amidst rising dengue cases, BBMP to crack down on unclean vacant plots in Bengaluru

The civic chief directs officials to identify and list all vacant plots across various BBMP zones. He suggests evaluating whether these vacant plots are subject to property tax and taking steps to include them under the tax regime

Updated - August 05, 2024 09:49 pm IST

Published - August 05, 2024 09:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Amidst rising dengue cases, the city’s civic body has decided to crack down on unclean vacant plots that have become dump yards for waste and breeding grounds for mosquitoes. “Property owners who fail to maintain their plots will be issued notices requiring them to clean up the sites. Persistent offenders will face fines and warnings against future violations,” Chief Civic Commissioner Tushar Giri Nath said.

Mr. Giri Nath directed officials to identify and list all vacant plots across various BBMP zones. He suggested evaluating whether these vacant plots are subject to property tax and taking necessary steps to include them under the tax regime. During a meeting held at the BBMP head office on Monday, August 5, Mr. Giri Nath emphasised the need for a comprehensive approach to maintaining cleanliness in the city.

The commissioner also directed officials to step up measures to destroy mosquito breeding sites using 600 fogging machines and 618 sprayers.

Unauthorised ads

The meeting also addressed the issue of unauthorised advertisements. Mr. Giri Nath instructed officials to issue notices to the printing press operating within their respective zones, enforcing adherence to the Karnataka Open Places (Prevention of Defacement) Act, 1981, and the BBMP Act, 2020. He stressed that violators must be prosecuted to prevent the proliferation of unauthorised ads.

In addition to these measures, Mr. Giri Nath called for the immediate start of white topping work across the city. He said all the projects have to be completed within the stipulated time in collaboration with the traffic police.

