Amidst delays, south India’s first double-decker flyover in Bengaluru begins ‘trial run’

Despite delays in completion and opening of the project, south India’s first double-decker flyover in Bengaluru was finally opened for a ‘trial run’ by Deputy Chief Minister D.K. Shivakumar on Wednesday.

As part of the ‘trial run’ inauguration of the flyover, Mr. Shivakumar drove his car on the double-decker flyover from Ragigudda to Central Silk Board, accompanied by Transport Minister Ramalinga Reddy.

₹449 crore flyover

The flyover, built by Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited’s (BMRCL), spans 5.12 km and was constructed at a cost of ₹449 crore. BMRCL claims that the flyover is expected to ease the bottleneck at Central Silk Board junction.

“The new flyover features loops and ramps designed to facilitate signal-free travel from Ragigudda to HSR Layout and Hosur Road. It aims to provide a smoother and faster route for people heading towards K.R. Puram and Hosur Road, potentially reducing travel time by more than 30%,” a BMRCL official said.

While the main structure of the flyover is complete, some ramps from HSR Layout connecting to the flyover towards Ragigudda and BTM Layout are still under construction. These sections, measuring 1.37 km, are expected to be commissioned by June 2025.

Public demand

Regarding the delay in the opening of the flyover, Mr. Shivakumar said, “I have requested the Central Minister as well. I don’t want this project to go to waste; I wanted to conduct a trial run. There are still a few small patches that need to be completed. After that, we will have a formal inauguration. However, we are allowing the public to use it in the meantime.”

Last week, leaders of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) held a protest near the flyover urging the government to open it to the public soon.

Delayed inauguration plans

According to BMRCL sources, the double-decker flyover was ready for inauguration, but the delay was owing to the inauguration by a joint representation from the Union Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs and the Karnataka government for the event. “Given the public demand to open the flyover, it has been made accessible as a trial run. However, a formal inauguration will take place later in the presence of representatives from both the Union and state governments,” sources said.

In March this year, BMRCL initiated a tender process for a feasibility study to construct double-decker flyovers along three Namma Metro corridors in Bengaluru under phase 3A. The proposed corridors include J.P. Nagar 4th Phase to Hebbal (29 km), Hosahalli to Kadabagere (11.45 km), Sarjapur to Ibbalur at ORR Junction (14 km), and Agara to Koramangala 3rd Block (2.4 km), which is part of the Sarjapur-Hebbal corridor (37 km), as stated in the notification.