Amid opposition, public consultation on PRR to be held today

17 August 2020 21:41 IST

But, BDA announces a ‘virtual conference’ in September

Amid rising COVID-19 cases in the city and despite demand by environmentalists, activists and citizens to postpone the public hearing on the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR), the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) is going ahead with the public consultation on Tuesday as scheduled.

Bengaluru Urban DC and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) will be part of the public consultation, which will be held at Nityotsava convention hall on Doddaballapur Road in Yelahanka taluk from 11 a.m.

However, after strong opposition from the public, the BDA has decided to also hold a virtual conference on September 3.

Advertising

Advertising

“As per the suggestions of elected representatives and the public, BDA would like to convene a ‘virtual conference’ on September 3 at 12 p.m. to receive environmental related public comments on the PRR project. Further, details on registration for the virtual conference will be published in the BDA website,” a statement issued by the BDA said.

In the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, several organisations had demanded that the BDA postpone the consultation. Others have suggested that the development authority convene multiple meetings to reduce crowds, and receive suggestions and objections online as well.

Environmentalist and chairman of Bangalore Environment Trust (BET) A.N. Yellappa Reddy said that as almost everything the BDA has said and planned can be scientifically contended in terms of its negative impact on overall ecology, there needs to be point by point scrutinisation and review. “A PRR of around 65 km is not a small issue. It is an issue that has the potential to change the fate of the city. Hence, such projects should be taken up only after a serious deliberation with various stake-holders. But this is not the right time for a public meeting in view of the unprecedented surge in COVID-19 cases in the city,” he said.

Leo F. Saldanha of the Environment Support Group (ESG) said, “A matter of very serious concern is that the said public hearing has been called in fundamental violation of directives of the Union Ministry of Home Affairs and the orders of the government of Karnataka per the Disaster Management Act, 2005 that public assemblies must not be organised in an effort to contain the spread of COVID-19 disease. These orders are operational as of date. They do not grant any exception to such public hearings as is sought to be held in the instant case.”