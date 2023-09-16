Amid opposition, Ola brings back bike taxi service in Bengaluru

September 16, 2023 04:25 pm | Updated 04:27 pm IST - bengaluru

Mobile app-driven ride-hailing company Ola reintroduced its bike taxi service in Bengaluru on September 16.

In a social media post on X (formerly Twitter), Ola co-founder and CEO Bhavish Aggarwal announced the revival of Ola Bike service. He specified that Ola would exclusively use its S1 range of scooters for this bike service.

“For just ₹25 for 5km and ₹50 for 10km, offering both affordability and comfort while being eco-friendly! We plan to expand this service throughout India in the upcoming months.”

ADVERTISEMENT

An Ola spokesperson told The Hindu that the service is scheduled for an official launch in Bengaluru some time next week.

The announcement comes days after auto and cab drivers vented their ire at bike taxi drivers at a strike called by Federation of Karnataka State Private Transport Association. The tussle between auto drivers and bike taxi riders, which has been going on for some time now, reached its peak during the protest as the former allegedly thrashed many bike taxi riders in Bengaluru on September 11 where various private transport associations held protests.

Bike taxi services made their debut on Bengaluru in 2015-16. Since then, the services have always operated amidst controversies.

When aggregators, including Bengaluru-based start-ups, introduced the services, the Transport Department came down heavily on them by impounding vehicles and booking cases against owners of two-wheelers who attached vehicles with the aggregators.

Continued action by the department forced the aggregators to either suspend or stop the services for some time.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.