03 February 2022 11:10 IST

An exhibition of artworks by Shreyas Navare’s travel across various U.S. states for coverage of the 2012 and 2016 US presidential elections through the eyes of a cartoonist

An exhibition of 101 cartoons and caricatures of Shreyas Navare titled ‘America in Cartoons: From Bill to Biden’, spanning five US Presidents from 1998 to 2022, has been organised by the Indian Institute of Cartoonists in Bengaluru. The exhibition is open till February 12.

This exhibition includes artworks from Mr. Navare’s travel across various U.S. states for coverage of the 2012 and 2016 US presidential elections through the eyes of a cartoonist. This is his fourth solo cartoon exhibition organised by the Indian Institute of Cartoonists.

Mr. Navare is a New York City-based cartoonist, and co-founder and CEO, Ladderworks Publishing. HarperCollins has published two books of his cartoons. Some of his original artworks are part of the collection of the Library of Congress, Washington D.C. In the US, Mr. Navare has served on the board of Arts Connect International and as a co-chair of the 2016 pan-Harvard LGBTQ Conference.

The venue of the exhibition is Indian Cartoon Gallery, No. 1, Midford House, Midford Garden, off M.G. Road, near Trinity metro station.