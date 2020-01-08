Bengaluru

Ambulance hits motorbike, 2 killed

Two men on a motorcycle, who had been knocked down by a speeding ambulance, succumbed to injuries at a private hospital on Wednesday. The ambulance, which was transporting a patient in critical condition, collided with the motorcycle on Tuesday evening at Srinivagilu Junction in Ashok Nagar.

The deceased, Mohammed Monsoor, 28, a resident of Venkateshpura and Ibrahem Khaleelullah, 23, from Govindapura, worked at a jewellery shop together.

“They were travelling together after work; Mansoor was riding the motorbike while Ibrahim was riding pillion,” said a police officer. “The ambulance was ferrying a critically ill patient from St John’s To Manipal Hospital for treatment.”

Around 6.30 p.m. on Tuesday, the driver allegedly decided to go against traffic on a one-way road on Inner Ring Road at Srinivagilu Junction. As he was speeding, he collided with the motorbike.

Mansoor and Ibrahim fell on the ground and sustained severe injuries. They were immediately rushed to the Manipal Hospital for treatment where they succumbed to injuries on Wednesday.

The Ashoknagar traffic police have registered a case of death due to negligence and arrested the ambulance driver, Abhishek R.,27, a resident of J.B. Nagar.

