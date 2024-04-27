GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Cricket
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

year
Click here for our in-depth coverage of Lok Sabha and Assembly elections #ElectionsWithTheHindu

Ambulance driver arrested for serial accident at Guddadahalli in Bengaluru

April 27, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Three people, including a four-month pregnant woman, sustained injuries and several vehicles, including three cars and two bikes, were damaged in a serial accident caused allegedly by an ambulance driver on the busy Guddadahalli junction on Friday night.

According to the police, the ambulance driver was heading to pick up a patient and crashed into a car waiting at the signal at the junction. As a result, a pregnant woman who was travelling in the car sustained minor injuries. The ambulance driver panicked and tried to escape and knocked down a two-wheeler before heading towards Timber Yard road and crashed into two more cars and a biker.

Passersby chased the ambulance and intercepted the vehicle before alerting the police. The Byatarayanapura traffic police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospital before arresting the driver.

Doctor confirmed that the pregnant woman sustained minor injuries, while the biker had fractured his leg.

The accused driver, identified as Suman, 23, told the police that he was hurrying to pick up a patient and while nearing the traffic signal, he pressed the accelerator instead of the brake. The driver was subjected to an alcometer test and it was confirmed he was not drunk, a police officer said.

The police have seized his vehicle.

Related Topics

Bangalore / road accident

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.