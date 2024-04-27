Ambulance driver arrested for serial accident at Guddadahalli in Bengaluru

April 27, 2024 08:39 pm | Updated 08:39 pm IST - Bengaluru

Three people, including a four-month pregnant woman, sustained injuries and several vehicles, including three cars and two bikes, were damaged in a serial accident caused allegedly by an ambulance driver on the busy Guddadahalli junction on Friday night.

According to the police, the ambulance driver was heading to pick up a patient and crashed into a car waiting at the signal at the junction. As a result, a pregnant woman who was travelling in the car sustained minor injuries. The ambulance driver panicked and tried to escape and knocked down a two-wheeler before heading towards Timber Yard road and crashed into two more cars and a biker.

Passersby chased the ambulance and intercepted the vehicle before alerting the police. The Byatarayanapura traffic police rushed to the spot and shifted the injured to hospital before arresting the driver.

Doctor confirmed that the pregnant woman sustained minor injuries, while the biker had fractured his leg.

The accused driver, identified as Suman, 23, told the police that he was hurrying to pick up a patient and while nearing the traffic signal, he pressed the accelerator instead of the brake. The driver was subjected to an alcometer test and it was confirmed he was not drunk, a police officer said.

The police have seized his vehicle.