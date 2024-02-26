Ambitus World School inaugurated in Electronic City 

February 26, 2024 09:09 pm | Updated 09:15 pm IST - BENGALURU

Ambitus World School, Bengaluru campus, was inaugurated in Electronic City, Chandapura, on February 24.

According to a release, the inaugural event was attended by former ISRO chairman A.S. Kiran Kumar, Anekal MLA B. Shivana, and Regional Director of South Asia at Cambridge Assessment International Education Mahesh Srivastava. Ambitus leadership Vice-Chairman T.P Chary, founder and MD Narendra P. Edpuganti, Director AWS Bengaluru Naveena Edpuganti, and Head of School Helena took part in the event.

Mr. Kiran Kumar emphasised the critical role educational institutions play in shaping the future and highlighted the importance of providing quality education that fosters holistic development and instill a sense of curiosity and innovation in young minds.

Chairman Bollineni Seenaiah, Mr. Chary, and Mr. Narendra P. Edpuganti shared their vision for Ambitus World School and highlighted the school’s commitment to going beyond traditional education, offering a platform for students to excel not only academically but also in extracurricular activities through initiatives such as the Ambigala Winter Series.