Amazon’s new Bengaluru facility aims to empower underserved students with advanced technological skills

In a 2023 report, the World Economic Forum identified that the majority of the fastest-growing roles are technology-related. However, in India access to technology literacy has not been uniform.

Despite computer education being increasingly integrated into the formal education system, the latest Multiple Indication Survey in India (2020-2021) shows a stark difference between the basic computer skills of urban and rural populations. The divide only gets wider when it comes to advanced technological skills such as AI, ML, Robotics and so on as many of the public educational institutions lack the necessary infrastructure and qualified faculties to provide training for the students.

Amazon Future Engineer Program, a philanthropic initiative by the tech giant, was launched in 2021 with the idea of contributing to bridge this gap.

November 12it announced a free-of-cost facility in Bengaluru in partnership with The Innovation Story aimed to empower underserved student communities with hands-on learning in robotics, AI, and 3D printing. Called the Amazon Future Engineer Makerspace, this is Amazon’s first such initiative in the country.

For hands-on learning

“The idea is to provide different hands-on immersive learning opportunities to students from grade 5 to 12 in advanced technologies,” says Akshay Kashyap, India Lead at Amazon Future Engineer Program.

“It’s a physical space where we hope to support up to 4,000 kids by 2025. It is equipped with state-of-the-art tools like 3D printers, power tools, lathes.. basically everything that you need to build something that is physical and functioning such as robots, drones, and so on. It’s also equipped with fantastic quality trainers who can teach the kids,” he explains.

Makerspace offers short programmes for beginners, longer programmes for those who want to explore advanced topics such as advanced robotics, programming, prototyping, and design, and multi-month programmes for the most advanced.

While the preference would be for underserved students and government schools, Kashyap notes that the facility is open and free for all.

“If you are a teacher, you can book our lab, bring your students and they learn a bit of CAD, a bit of 3D printing and by the end of the session, they build a project and print their model. The idea is that this would inspire curiosity.

The physical space would be operated and run by The Innovation Story along with Amazon volunteers who would help train and mentor the students.

Future engineer programmes

The Amazon Future Engineer Makerspace has been launched under the Amazon Future Engineer Program, the tech giant’s flagship programme which aims to provide equal opportunities in computer science education to underprivileged students in India.

“Underserved students could include kids from government schools, schools in rural areas, kids who are going to school but not necessarily learning computer science in a way to do problem-solving or building. The world is changing because of artificial intelligence and large language models. It is necessary for us to educate our next generation to understand the fundamentals of computer science and to apply them,” says Kashyap.

According to him, in this larger context, the Programme looks at computer science as more than digital education.

“We look at computer science as a way to learn problem-solving, sequencing, design thinking and so on. We do not think of it as coding or a programming mastering exercise. We feel it is about creativity and critical thinking. And that is why we start early.

The statistics of the Programme show that it has reached 2.9 million students in the last three years.

Multiple approaches

“The Programme works in two ways,” explains Kashyap.

“One is that we partner with non-profits and state governments to bring computer science to a large number of schools. These deep partnerships include us helping them to train their teachers - even non-computer science teachers - to use computers and computer science as a means of expression so that they can take it to their classrooms. We do exploratory coding sessions as well as longer boot camps in their classrooms.”

The Programme has so far partnered with eight state governments including Karnataka, Telangana, Tamil Nadu, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Haryana, Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.

The second way the Programme works is by supporting the creation of assets that are accessible, free and contextualized to India. According to Kashyap, this helps to widen its reach beyond the eight states. This includes initiatives such as Code Mitra, an app through which students can learn block-based coding on their mobiles.

The Programme also partnered with the Ministry of Forest and Environment to launch eco-hackathons and with the Ministry of Tribal Affairs to support the 400 Ekalavya Model Residential Schools to bring computer science to their classrooms.

Yet another initiative under the Programme is scholarships and internships for girls from low-income families to study computer science.

“Every eligible girl gets ₹2 lakh as a scholarship - ₹50,000 in each year for their engineering. They also get mentorship from an Amazon employee and a chance to sit for an early Amazon internship at the end of two years. Through this programme, we’ve supported 1200 girls in the last three years,” Kashyap notes.

Partnerships with governments

The team follows a tailored approach in its partnerships with different governments trying to identify the best way to reach students in each region.

Kashyap cites the example of the partnership with Maharashtra government which involves a computer science teaching excellence programme every year.

“There we offer free blended computer science courses to government school teachers or the zilla parishad teachers. We did that in around 13 districts this year and reached more than 4,000 teachers. They learn computer science, but since currently there is no specific computer science teaching period, they integrate it with other subjects. For example, they use it to teach the concept of photosynthesis to students or use it to build a project explaining photosynthesis.”

In Karnataka, the Programme has struck multiple partnerships with the government. One of the most important of these is the partnership with the Karnataka Residential Educational Institutions Society (KREIS) which runs more than 800 residential schools for 2.1 lakh children annually from SC, ST, and OBC communities.

“We train their teachers. Last year we also announced setting up labs in their schools. It’s a systemic partnership which scales every year,” Kashyap notes.

“We also have a few district-wide partnerships where we support large-level teacher training sessions in the schools. We also have very deep partnerships with a smaller set of schools around the two areas where our offices are,” he adds.

Impact

According to Kashyap, the programmes has so far trained about 16,000 teachers. He believes the impact has been immense and recollects instances close to his heart.

“For one of our hackathons in Pune a grade-8 teacher came with a group of grade-5 students. She knew about the interest of the students, but technically didn’t teach them as she taught in a different grade. So, she had to stand up even against the principal to make this possible. In the hackathon, the group came second.”

Yet another instance has been a young student trained under the Programmes developing a model which could detect if a person was driving after consuming alcohol. The student had lost a relative in an accident that involved drunk driving.

“We believe in the power of computer science to change the world, but we also feel that there is a gap in terms of talent and opportunity. Every kid is talented, but they may not get the right opportunities at the right time. That’s what we are trying to provide,” says Kashyap.

“When we do the sessions at schools there is always the question of what more we can do. One such answer is Makerspace where kids can come and learn advanced things after learning the basics from school. We will keep improving the space depending on the changing trends of technology and what students are asking, and keep delivering better for them as we progress.”