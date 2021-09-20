Bengaluru

Amazon sets up Karnataka’s largest delivery station in Bengaluru

The company said that the expansion would create hundreds of work opportunities for individuals in Bengaluru.   | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Amazon India set up a new delivery station in the city to strengthen its last-mile delivery network ahead of the upcoming festive season.

This would be the e-tailer’s largest delivery station, spread across 30,000 square feet, in the State, out of the total 130 Amazon-owned and partner delivery stations in Karnataka.

The decision to invest in delivery infrastructure was aimed at seamless and faster deliveries of orders to customers in the region. In addition, it would also create more jobs locally, said Amazon in a statement.

Prakash Rochlani, Director, Amazon Logistics, said this expansion would create hundreds of work opportunities for individuals in the city.


