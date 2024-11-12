Amazon has announced the launch of its first Amazon Future Engineer Makerspace in Bengaluru, aimed to empower more than 4,000 students with technological skills by 2025.

Partnering with The Innovation Story, this initiative aims to provide underserved students in classes 5 to 12 with immersive, hands-on learning experiences and equip them with innovative technological skills. The programmes would be provided for free.

Different programmes are available for students of all levels. There are short 3–4-hour programmes for beginners to learn basic robotics and coding, and longer 6-hour programmes that will dive deeper into advanced robotics, programming, prototyping, and design over the course of two days.

For the most advanced students, there are multi-month programmes to help them become experts. The Makerspace will have special areas where students can build and test their robots.

“This state-of-the-art facility will provide thousands of young minds with the tools, knowledge, and mentorship they need to become future innovators. By offering hands-on learning experiences in robotics, AI, and 3D printing, we’re empowering the next generation of tech leaders and inspiring a lifelong passion for STEM. This is just the beginning of our commitment to fostering digital equity and creating opportunities for all,” said Akshay Kashyap, India Lead, Amazon Future Engineer Program.

Students can pre-book online sessions, accommodating groups of up to 40 participants. The Makerspace is equipped with tools such as 3D printers, lathes, power tools, electronics equipment, and kits for international competitions. Expert mentors and Amazon volunteers would provide guidance, helping students develop skills such as coding, problem-solving, and design thinking.

Meenal Majumder, founder at The Innovation Story,said,“We aim to equip young minds with the skills to excel in tech and AI careers.”