Amazon announces the fourth season of Propel

Published - May 20, 2024 09:42 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Amazon India recently announced the launch of the fourth season of Propel – a global business accelerator for start-ups in the consumer products space. This program has been designed to provide dedicated support to emerging Indian brands and start-ups reach customers around the world using e-commerce exports.

According to the release, the Propel S4 will support up to 50 start-ups launch in international markets and create global brands from India. The applications for the programme opened on May 14 and will close on June 9, 2024. It will culminate in a demo-day where participants will get a chance to pitch their business propositions to leading VC firms and get a shot at funding to expand their operations.

Bhupen Wakankar, Director of Global Trade at Amazon India, said, “We have already helped over 70 Indian start-ups scale globally through this programme including Minimalist, Sirona, Ecoright, Perfora and Butterfly Edufields. We started the Propel Accelerator to provide emerging companies an opportunity to bring their business propositions to life and create globally popular brands from India and we are excited for a brand-new season of Propel. The season 4 is bigger and better with an expanded range of benefits and support to help up to 50 start-ups from India launch in global markets this year. This program is a key part of our commitment to enable $20 billion in e-commerce exports from India by 2025.”

Participating start-ups will win a total rewards worth over $1.5 million including AWS Activate credits, six months of free logistics and account management support, as well as a combined $100K in grants from Amazon for the top 3 winners. Amazon will also help participating startups connect with Indian Revenue-based-financing firms namely Klub, Velocity and GetVantage who will provide curated offers to the participating startups to expand their business at scale. 

