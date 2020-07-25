Alternate shops to open by turn in ‘pete’ area from Monday

Bengaluru

25 July 2020 23:38 IST

Stakeholders had petitioned govt. seeking reopening of the wholesale hub

After over a month of being shut down and declared as a containment zone, the wholesale hub in the old pete area of the city will adopt an odd-even formula to return to business from Monday. These areas include Chickpet, BVK Iyengar Road, Avenue Road, N.T. Pet, and City Market.

“It was suggested that shops along the left and right lanes open on alternate days. But since this may also lead to crowding on one lane, we have decided that alternate shops will open by turn on alternate days in the pete area from Monday till further orders,” said Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Commissioner N. Manjunath Prasad.

CM’s nod

Advertising

Advertising

Multiple stakeholders, including traders, the Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) and local elected representatives had petitioned the government citing financial losses, on Friday and Saturday. A decision to the effect was taken after a green signal was given by the Chief Minister on Saturday, sources said.

Mr. Prasad said he would issue orders on Sunday with detailed guidelines to prevent the spread of infection. These will include strict implementation of social distancing, shops to work at 50% of their staff strength, and other hygiene measures, he said.

C.R. Janardhana, president, FKCCI, who met Chief Secretary T.M. Vijay Bhaskar on Saturday, said the closure of the wholesale hub in the heart of the city had also had a cascading effect on several small-scale industries and retail markets of the city. “We are happy that the government has begun the process of return to normalcy. We hope all restrictions are removed after July 31 till when these areas have been declared containment zones,” he said.

Sajjan Raj Mehta, senior trader from Chickpet, said the traders were in dire straits. “During the first lockdown, we shut shop for 54 days and again for a little over 30 days after the area was declared a containment zone. Over the last four months, we have not done business for nearly 90 days. The government has not helped traders at all,” he said.

He welcomed the reopening of the market hub but predicted that business would be dull, as out-of-State customers who account for the bulk of business in the pete area are staying away.