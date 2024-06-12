GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alstom secures contract to implement Bengaluru metro CBTC signalling system, platform screen doors

The contract has been awarded to design, manufacture, supply, install, test, and commission a fully automated CBTC signalling system for Bengaluru metro Phase II, covering reaches 6, 2A, and 2B 

Published - June 12, 2024 07:55 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
The agreement with BMRCL also encompasses training for personnel and five years of annual maintenance.

Alstom announced on Wednesday that it has secured a contract valued at €96.2 million from Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Ltd. (BMRCL) to implement a communications-based train control (CBTC) signalling system and platform screen doors for the new metro lines. This agreement also encompasses training for personnel and five years of annual maintenance.

According to the release by Alstom, the contract has been awarded to design, manufacture, supply, install, test, and commission a fully automated CBTC signaling system for Bengaluru metro Phase II, covering reaches 6, 2A, and 2B.

This project targets three significant corridors, connecting Silk Board on the Outer Ring Road (2A) to Kempegowda International Airport (2B) via K.R. Puram, and extending Reach-6 from Bannerghatta Road to Nagavara. In a move to improve passenger safety, full-height platform screen doors are set to be installed at all underground stations along Reach 6 (Pink Line) and the partially underground terminal station of the airport line. Additionally, half-height platform screen gates (PSGs) will be installed at one at-grade station, specifically the airport city station of the Blue Line corridor, release stated.

