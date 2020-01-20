‘Also survey trees other than those on the side of roads’

The Karnataka High Court on Monday directed the Bruhat Bangalore Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) to modify the memorandum of understanding (MOU) signed with Institute of Wood Science and Technology (IWST) for conducting a tree survey to also include trees other than those found on the sides of roads and streets.

A division bench comprising Chief Justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka and Justice Hemant Chandangoudar issued the direction after noticing that the BBMP has not properly appreciated Section 7(b) of Karnataka Preservation of Trees (KPT) Act, 1976.

The BBMP, following directions issued by the court, has taken up the task of conducting a tree census for the first time in the last 40 years though the KPT Act mandates conduct of a tree census.

The BBMP had entrusted the IWST with the task after the court took the civic body and State authorities to task while hearing a PIL petition, filed by Bangalore Environment Trust and one Dattatraya T. Devare, an environmentalist, complaining about non-implementation of several provisions of the KPT Act.