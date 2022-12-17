Almost a year gone, but Peenya Flyover is still closed for heavy vehicles

December 17, 2022 10:31 pm | Updated 10:31 pm IST - Bengaluru

It has been almost a year, but the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) is still buying time to allow heavy vehicles on Goraguntepalya flyover (Peenya flyover). As a result, the movement of these vehicles under the flyover is adding to traffic woes on the busy Tumakuru Road.

On December 25, 2021, the movement of vehicles on the flyover was banned after the NHAI found slippage of three prestressed cables in one span and one in another span during a routine inspection. Initially, there were plans to prohibit the entry of vehicles for two weeks. However, considering the safety of the motorists and the flyover, the NHAI took more time to fix the problems. The resulted has in traffic snarls. The issue was discussed in the Assembly as well.

After a gap of over 50 days, only light motor vehicles were allowed. Though the NHAI had maintained that heavy traffic will be allowed as early as possible, that has never happened.

Long wait

DCP Traffic (West) Kuldeep Kumar R. Jain said, “We have repeatedly written letters to the NHAI seeking information about allowing heavy traffic. We have not received any clear response from their end. In the interest of the motorists, movement of heavy vehicles on the main lanes under the flyover is restricted during peak hours. Tumakuru Road is a busy stretch where traffic flows round the clock. We will take measures on allowing all kinds of traffic on the flyover after NHAI comes up with a clear response.”

On other hand, people travelling long distance destinations are forced to spend more than 45 minutes at night to cross Bengaluru. Ramesh Kumar, a bus driver said, “To cross Goraguntepalya to Nagasandra toll gate, it takes more than 40 minutes at night. Tumakuru Road is a prominent stretch and it links most of the districts of the State with Bengaluru. Despite high traffic flow, authorities are still struggling to open the flyover for heavy traffic. Despite facing all these problems, owners are forced to pay toll at Parle G tollgate.”

Additional cables

When asked about why the NHAI is taking close to a year to open the flyover for heavy vehicles, an official said, “We are on the job. In ten days, we will inform of the measures that are going to be taken.”

Chandra Kishen J.M. from the Civil Engineering Department of the Indian Institute of Science (IISc.), who is a part of an expert committee, said, “There is a need to add additional cables to the existing structure to enhance the carrying capacity of the flyover. In each span, two cables will be added. There are 120 spans in the flyover and a total of 240 cables will be added. This may take about three months. Then, heavy vehicle traffic will be allowed.”