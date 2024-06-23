Almost a month since PU classes started, textbooks still not available

Although it has been almost a month since pre-university classes began in Karnataka, textbooks of I and II PU are still not available in the market. While some students have sourced old ones, most of them are unable to access textbooks.

Meanwhile, State government sources blame the delay in printing PU textbooks this academic year to a lack of communication between the Department of School Education (Pre-University) (DSE(PU)) and the Karnataka Textbook Society (KTBS).

The KTBS issued a work order for the printing of textbooks only on June 6, even as the PU classes started on June 1 for the academic year 2024-25. To add to the students’ woes, the DSE(PU) recently gave its approval for the dummy of all textbooks, essentially a green signal to print them in bulk. So, if the textbooks are to reach the hands of the students, it may take another month, sources said.

The government has adopted the State Board syllabus for Arts and Commerce. These textbooks are printed by the KTBS and are yet unavailable. However, the governent has adopted National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) textbooks for Science. These textbooks are also printed by the KTBS and are also not available in the market presently.

“Twenty days have already passed since classes started. However, no matter how many times I inquired with books stores, I could not find the textbooks anywhere. Some students bring old textbooks to colleges. Without textbooks, it is not possible to study properly,” complained Amit Kumar, a II PU student from Bengaluru.

Department and KTBS blame each other

The DSE(PU) and the KTBS have been blaming each other for the delay in printing textbooks.

“There has been no delay from our department regarding submission of indent for the textbooks. By the end of January we did so. The KTBS is yet to supply the textbooks,” said Sindhu B. Rupesh, Director, DSE(PU).

However, the tender process for the printing of textbooks was delayed owing to the late indent by the DSE(PU) and the model code of conduct for the Lok Sabha elections, claim KTBS officials. “The DSE(PU) gave approval to the dummy of textbooks only recently and the printing is in progress. Textbooks will be supplied soon,” said Prema H.M., Managing Director, KTBS.

