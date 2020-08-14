‘Allow people to submit views on PRR online as well’

The Bengaluru Development Authority (BDA) will hold a public consultation for the Peripheral Ring Road (PRR) project on August 18.
Citizens groups and environmental activists are up in arms against the project, which, according to the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA), will impact more than 33,000 trees.
In the backdrop of the COVID-19 pandemic, several organisations have demanded that the BDA postpone the consultation. Others have suggested that the development authority convene multiple meetings to reduce crowds, and receive suggestions and objections online as well.
Bengaluru Urban DC and Karnataka State Pollution Control Board (KSPCB) will be part of the public consultation, which will be held at Nityotsava convention hall on Doddaballapur Road in Yelahanka taluk. The consultation will start at 11 a.m.
