Alliance varsity refutes students’ charges

Responding to allegations by students of harassment, including those of sexual harassment by female students, Alliance University has said that it “upholds highest academic quality and student well-being”.

Students of Alliance University had written to the Prime Minister and the Chief Minister claiming that the administration of the university has been affected and that they are being harassed by people close to the management. The private university has found itself in the thick of controversies, the most recent one being its co-founder Sudhir Angur being accused of having a hand in the murder of a former Vice-Chancellor and allegedly plotting to murder his brother Madhukar Angur.

In a statement, the university said its operations remain “unaffected” and that the recent controversy had no bearing on the effective functioning of the university.

“The ‘Women Empowerment Cell’ and the ‘Student Grievance Cell’ at the university have not received any complaint of sexual harassment, and adherence to Acts such as POSH [prevention of sexual harassment at workplace] is upheld at the University. Every student’s safety is of paramount importance and to facilitate the same, halls of residence have 24X7 security,” the university stated.