‘Alliance students’ interests will be protected’

The Higher Education Department has decided to step in to protect the interest of students of Alliance University. The decision comes a day after their Chancellor Sudhir Angur was arrested for allegedly hiring people to murder the former vice-chancellor Ayyappa R. Dore, and plotting to kill his brother Madhukar Angur, co-founder of the university. A second accused, Suraj Singh, an employee of the university, was also arrested for the murder.

In the backdrop of these developments, students have expressed anxiety over their academic future.

Deputy Chief Minister and Higher Education Minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said that their interests will be protected. “Students need not worry as the fate of the university never depends on one person. If there are administrative issues, the department will look into it,” he said.

The family feud between Madhukhar Angur and Sudhir Angur for ownership of the university has been going on for several years now. The university had even been temporarily closed, and the examinations as well as the academic calender had been disrupted due to their feud.

Search for other accused

The R.T. Nagar police have taken custody of Sudhir Angur and Suraj Singh for a period 12 days. The duo were produced in a magistrate court on Thursday evening. The court granted custody to the police till October 30. The police had recovered the body of Ayyappa in HMT Ground in R.T. Nagar on Wednesday around 6 a.m. After forming five teams to investigate the crime, they arrested the two prime accused within 24 hours. DCP North division N. Shashikumar said that police are searching for the other accused.