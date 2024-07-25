ADVERTISEMENT

Alliance College participates in Robotics Championship

Published - July 25, 2024 07:51 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Alliance College of Engineering and Design participated in the International Robotics Championship, RoboRoarZ International 2K24, held at the Singapore University of Technology and Design on July 13 and 14. This event, co-organised by The James Dyson Foundation and Wefaa Robotics, brought together 52 teams from six countries, including China, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore. 

The college team secured second place in the Smorphi Imaginary category and fourth place in the Smorphi Robotics category. The team comprised Sheshadri Keshavaiah, 4th year, Electrical and Electronics Engineering; Sudhir Ramanjaneyulu, 2nd year, EEE; Nanditha Devanga, Neelakanta, Computer Science Engineering and Teja Sreya Adinarayana, CSE. They were accompanied by Dr. Harinath Aireddy, Director of the Central of Excellence - Makerspace and Additive Manufacturing, Department of ECE, said a press release.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US