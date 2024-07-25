GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Alliance College participates in Robotics Championship

Published - July 25, 2024 07:51 am IST - BENGALURU

The Hindu Bureau

Alliance College of Engineering and Design participated in the International Robotics Championship, RoboRoarZ International 2K24, held at the Singapore University of Technology and Design on July 13 and 14. This event, co-organised by The James Dyson Foundation and Wefaa Robotics, brought together 52 teams from six countries, including China, Malaysia, Indonesia, and Singapore. 

The college team secured second place in the Smorphi Imaginary category and fourth place in the Smorphi Robotics category. The team comprised Sheshadri Keshavaiah, 4th year, Electrical and Electronics Engineering; Sudhir Ramanjaneyulu, 2nd year, EEE; Nanditha Devanga, Neelakanta, Computer Science Engineering and Teja Sreya Adinarayana, CSE. They were accompanied by Dr. Harinath Aireddy, Director of the Central of Excellence - Makerspace and Additive Manufacturing, Department of ECE, said a press release.

