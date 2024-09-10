ADVERTISEMENT

Alliance Air will shift Bengaluru flight operations to Terminal 2 from October 1 

Updated - September 10, 2024 11:59 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Terminal 1 is the operational hub for domestic flights of Indigo, Akasa Air, Alliance Air, and SpiceJet, while T2 is the exclusive hub for all international flights along with domestic flights of AirAsia, Air India, Star Air and Vistara. | Photo Credit: File photo

Alliance Air will shift its Bengaluru flight operation from Terminal 1 of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to Terminal 2 from October 1, 2024.

According to the airline: “This is to inform all passengers that, effective October 1, 2024, Alliance Air flight operations will be shifted from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 at Bengaluru airport. For further details, please visit www.allianceair.in, or contact 044 42554255 or 044 3511 3511.”

Terminal 1 is the operational hub for domestic flights of Indigo, Akasa Air, Alliance Air, and SpiceJet, while T2 is the exclusive hub to all international flights along with domestic flights of AirAsia, Air India, Star Air and Vistara.

