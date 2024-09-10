GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Alliance Air will shift Bengaluru flight operations to Terminal 2 from October 1 

For further details, visit www.allianceair.in, or contact 044 42554255 or 044 3511 3511

Updated - September 10, 2024 11:59 am IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Terminal 1 is the operational hub for domestic flights of Indigo, Akasa Air, Alliance Air, and SpiceJet, while T2 is the exclusive hub for all international flights along with domestic flights of AirAsia, Air India, Star Air and Vistara.

Terminal 1 is the operational hub for domestic flights of Indigo, Akasa Air, Alliance Air, and SpiceJet, while T2 is the exclusive hub for all international flights along with domestic flights of AirAsia, Air India, Star Air and Vistara. | Photo Credit: File photo

Alliance Air will shift its Bengaluru flight operation from Terminal 1 of Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) to Terminal 2 from October 1, 2024.

According to the airline: “This is to inform all passengers that, effective October 1, 2024, Alliance Air flight operations will be shifted from Terminal 1 to Terminal 2 at Bengaluru airport. For further details, please visit www.allianceair.in, or contact 044 42554255 or 044 3511 3511.”

Terminal 1 is the operational hub for domestic flights of Indigo, Akasa Air, Alliance Air, and SpiceJet, while T2 is the exclusive hub to all international flights along with domestic flights of AirAsia, Air India, Star Air and Vistara.

Published - September 10, 2024 11:58 am IST

Related stories

Related Topics

bengaluru

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.