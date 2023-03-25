All you need to know about the Krishnarajapura-Whitefield Metro line

March 25, 2023 10:23 am | Updated 10:26 am IST - BENGALURU

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Krishnarajapura to Whitefield Metro line today (March 25). The 13.71 km long stretch is part of the extended purple line from Baiyappanahalli to Whitefield (15.50 km) built under phase II of Namma Metro. The commercial operations will commence from March 26.

With the operation of the new line, Bengaluru will have 69.66 km of metro network with 63 stations. The city will have the second largest operational metro network after Delhi.

At a project cost of ₹4,249 crore, the opening of the line will benefit five to six lakh people living in the area, those working in IT companies, industries and other commercial establishments.

ADVERTISEMENT

The line will have 12 stations, and ahead of the inauguration by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the names of six stations were recently changed to avoid confusion.

12 stations will be opened for public Krishnarajapura Singayyanapalya Garudacharpalya Hoodi Seetharam Palya Kundalahalli Nallur Halli Sri Sathya Sai Hospital Pattandur Agrahara Kadugodi Tree Park Hopefarm Channasandra Whitefield (Kadugodi)

The BMRCL will deploy five sets of trains which will run at a frequency of 12 minutes. The travel time on the stretch is 23 minutes and will cost the commuters ₹35.

The BMRCL claims travel time between the two destinations will be reduced by 40% with the introduction of metro.

Two-wheeler parking facilities have been provided in all the stations. At K.R.Pura and Whitefield Metro stations, ample parking space is available for four-wheelers and two-wheelers.

Feeder services will also be available from S.V. Road and Baiyyappanahalli metro stations to Krishnarajapura station.