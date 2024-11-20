All you need to know about the faceless, contactless e-khata system launched by Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike

The story so far

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) launched e-khata, a digitally-processed khata issuance system on October 1 for the citizens of the State capital. Under this, the property owners have to first download the draft of e-khata from www.bbmpeAasthi.karnataka.gov.in. The draft of e-khata can be searched using the name of the property owner. After downloading the draft, the applicants should submit the required document. The system then electronically gives approval for the property owners to secure final e-khata. So far, more than 6 lakh drafts have been downloaded by the property owners.

ADVERTISEMENT

What is e-khata

E-khata simply means electronically approved khata. It may be either ‘A’ and ‘B’ khata. The BBMP’s 22 lakh manual property khatas were in physical registers. The same has been digitised and draft khatas are uploaded online. As the Revenue Department has made e-khata mandatory for registration of properties it is necessary to secure it for those who want to sell the property. At this juncture, it is not necessary that everyone has to download the same as securing this is not made mandatory.

Before downloading the final document, the owners will get a draft. The draft is the online e-khatas put out by the BBMP by digitising the basic property information. The draft khata has details about the name of the owner, property identification number, assessment number, ward name and village name. The owners have to upload other required details.

ADVERTISEMENT

Purpose of e-khata

According to BBMP Special Commissioner (Revenue), Munish Moudgil this is one of the largest digital property ownership management systems in India. This is faceless and contactless, will bring transparency, integrated with sub-registrars, automatic mutations and has a blockchain enabled system.

The aim is to make a single source of truth of property and land records, automatic property tax system, automatic mutation based on Aadhaar and eliminate corruption in procuring khata permanently.

Name confusion and how it can be resolved

Unable to find property information when searching by typing the owner’s name on the website to download a draft of e-khata? The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike says there are multiple reasons for the same and has devised a redressal mechanism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Many users are complaining that they are struggling to find the draft as their property details are not popping when names are typed on the search column.

According to a senior BBMP official there are multiple reasons for the same. Majority of the owners are unable to find the details owing to their inability to put the correct spelling – be it in Kannada or English. The officer said about 80% fall in this bracket. This can be resolved with a call to helpdesk or visiting BengaluruOne Centre. In these cases, the help desk personal or data entry person at the centre finds the details in mere two or three searches.

Other reasons are, wrong mismatch of name, digital error, pending mutation after the sale, pending mutation after inheritance. These cases will be referred to ARO and he has to resolve them within 10 days electronically.

ADVERTISEMENT

What are the details property owners should upload

The citizens to secure final e-khata have to do Aadhaar eKYC, upload GPS of property, photo of property, registered sale deed number, Bescom meter number. Uploading Encumbrance Certificate of property from April 1, 2004, is optional. But for the registration of the property EC is mandatory.

Most of the documents will be fetched electronically. These documents are sale deed after 2004, property tax detail and Bescom number. Once these details are fed electronically then software itself verifies all documents and automatically issues final e-khata. For the final e-khata the owners should pay ₹125 online to the BBMP.

In case a citizen does not have any of the above documents then the option to physically meet Assistant Revenue Officer (ARO) is available for processing the final e-khata as per the rules. A seven-day objection period is also available on the published draft and citizens can file objections and not issue the final document. The same will be heard by the ARO and will be decided on the merit. If the property owners are unable to apply online on their own then they can approach BengaluruOne Centre. The owners have to carry property tax receipt, registered sale deed, Aadhaar of all the owners, Bescom bill, BWSSB bill (if property has Cauvery water connection), layout or site approval by the BDA or planning authority, building plan approval by the BBMP, DC conversion (if this document is available) and allotment letter by BDA or Karnataka Housing Board or any government agency (if it’s applicable for the owners).

ADVERTISEMENT

The owners need not have to submit these documents to the centre but they have to show them to upload details and then carry them back.

Soon the BBMP will authorise the local private enterprises or cyber cafes to provide this service at a fixed price to the citizens. There are more than 50,000 LPS in Bengaluru. For this service the owners have to pay a nominal fee of ₹45 fee to the centre in addition to ₹5 per page for scanning the documents. Apart from this fee, the owners should pay ₹125 online to the BBMP.

Aadhaar is not mandatory

Those who do not have Aadhaar can also secure e-khata. For this category of owners they have to submit a passport or driving licence or voter ID card as identity document plus a photograph in lieu of Aadhaar. This option is available only in in-person mode at ARO office. Other required documents are registered deed number, property tax SAS number Bescom 10-digit account ID. The other documents remain unchanged.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.