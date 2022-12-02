All universities must start at least one PG online course before March 2023

December 02, 2022 10:59 pm | Updated 10:59 pm IST - Bengaluru

The State government has ordered all universities to compulsorily start at least one postgraduate (PG) online course before March 2023.

All universities must apply for digital learning and online course to the University Grants Commission (UGC) and register them in the Academic Bank of Credit before December end, V. Rashmi Mahesh, Principal Secretary for High Education said in the order.

As a part of good governance and transparency in the universities’ administration, the government has decided to live stream academic council, finance committee and syndicate meetings through social media platforms like Facebook, Twitter, YouTube and university website compulsorily. Universities have also been instructed to upload all the information on their websites by December 10. This is applicable to affiliate and constituent colleges also. In case of constituent colleges not having their website, they need to upload the information on the university website.

Websites should have all the information including student fee, funds sanctioned, pension fund, corpus fund, bank account and balance, transaction details, ongoing projects, tender details, approved estimate, work order, agreement with the agency, details of teaching and non-teaching staff, courses, programmes, syllabus and curriculum, moveable and non moveable assets, recognised research centres, research guides, research works, placement details, catalogues and journals of the university, court cases in detail and other things.

The government has also made faculty performance appraisal and conducting pension adalat, creating alumni portal, organising outreach programmes for the top five highest enrolment courses in each and every university compulsory.

Universities should organise various programmes keeping in mind the interest of students, entrepreneurs and various stakeholders, like essay competition, quiz competition, creating posters, workshops and plenary sessions with a focus on promoting entrepreneurship.