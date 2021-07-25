All students barring one clear ICSE and ISC boards in Karnataka

Bengaluru

25 July 2021 01:46 IST

No merit lists will be published this time, says CISCE

All candidates except one in the State cleared the ICSE (Class X) and ISC (Class XII) boards, the results of which were announced by the Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) on Saturday.

All 21,386 Class X candidates from 357 schools were deemed as pass. In Class XII, all except one of the 2,040 candidates from across 45 schools were declared as pass. The council, in a press release, stated that it would not be publishing merit lists.

The CISCE had cancelled the board exams because of the second wave of COVID-19 and scored students based on their past performances, internal assessment, and practical marks.

Students, teachers and principals were happy with the results given the tumultuous academic year. “During these unprecedented times, students have achieved phenomenal results. They adapted well to the unpredictable academic year. In their assignments, they managed to use immersive learning techniques, graphical representations of concepts, DIY tasks and also submitted paperless assessments,” said Niru Agarwal, trustee, Greenwood High International School.

‘Fair assessment’

Gayatri Devi, principal of Little Flower Public School, said the results calculated using the board’s criterion could be considered as a fair assessment. “However, I have noticed that there are far fewer centums in physics and mathematics this year.”

Meenakshi Myer, principal of Inventure Academy, said the average performance had improved significantly since the 2018-19 academic year when the board had conducted exams for all subjects. In 2019-20, the council conducted exams only for a few subjects.“We have restructured our teaching, personalised learning, and provided support to students,” she said.

Sreepriya Unnikrishnan, head of Ekya School, J.P. Nagar, said the council had assured all schools of a fair and unbiased result. “Our teachers have undoubtedly put in a lot of effort despite all the challenges of online schooling. The results are a true reflection of the student’s ability and are in no way skewed or distorted,” she said.

Across the country, 45 out of 2,19,499 students in Class X and 230 out of 94,011 students in Class XII were unsuccessful. In both grades, the southern region, which Karnataka is a part of, had the best pass percentage.

Objections

The council said candidates who have objections to the way their marks have been calculated could submit a written application to their schools stating the reasons in detail. After the school reviews the application, they can forward it to the board if they find the reasons valid. Requests have to be submitted to the board by August 1.

“In case the result needs to be altered, the CISCE will notify the head of the school concerned. This dispute resolution mechanism is only for the correction of calculation errors,” Gerry Arathoon, Chief Executive and Secretary of CISCE said in the release.